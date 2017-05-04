Madras HC directs government to shift polio-afflicted kids to home

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to shift three polio-afflicted children to a home as their parents committed suicide.

The High Court took up suo motu the issue of a couple committing suicide because their three sons were afflicted by polio following a special mention made by Madras High Court Advocate Association (MHAA) president G Mohanakrishnan.

The MHAA president had referred to a news item in a Tamil daily on May 3 under the headline: “Parents commit suicide because of sons’ polio” published in its Villupuram edition.

When the issue was mentioned before the First Bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, they directed Government Pleader M K Subramanian to take necessary action and shift the children to a home in Villupurm district.

The Government Pleader submitted that the district Collector would have the three children moved to a home. The bench recorded the same and closed the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now