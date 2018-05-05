Madras HC allows termination of pregnancy of 14-yr-old rape victim

The home had also suggested that the pregnancy be terminated to secure the girl’s health and life. As action needed to be taken immediately, the home had moved the high court. The home had also suggested that the pregnancy be terminated to secure the girl’s health and life. As action needed to be taken immediately, the home had moved the high court.

The Madras High Court has allowed the termination of pregnancy of a 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped five months ago by a man known to her.

When a petition from the Child Welfare Committee in Chengalpet came up for hearing recently, Justice T Raja directed the dean of Chengalpet Medical College and Hospital to terminate the pregnancy of the girl and preserve the foetus.

The parents of the girl had approached the Kancheepuram collector with a complaint that their daughter was raped about five months ago, following which the Child Welfare Committee had stepped in.

The girl was subsequently admitted to the Christ Faith Home for Children at Manapakkam in Chennai.

At that time, a doctor’s report had confirmed that the girl was raped. She was then taken to the Chengalpet Medical College and Hospital and a case was registered.

The home had sent a letter on April 12 to the Chengalpet Medical College, seeking medical advice on the continuation of pregnancy of the girl.

A medical test had confirmed that she had a “single intra-uterine pregnancy of around 18 weeks’ gestational age”. The girl and her mother were given counselling to give consent to the termination of pregnancy.

The home had also suggested that the pregnancy be terminated to secure the girl’s health and life. As action needed to be taken immediately, the home had moved the high court.

On April 28, V Vanitha, Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Chengalpet Medical College, had told the court that it was advisable to terminate the pregnancy at the earliest as adolescent pregnancies were prone to a higher risk of complications such as pregnancy-induced hypertension and increased infection.

The court had informed the girl and her mother about the doctor’s advice and they had agreed to the termination of pregnancy.

In his order, the judge said, “In view of the above, this court directs the Dean, Chengalpet Medical College Hospital, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram district, to do the needful by terminating the single intra-uterine pregnancy of about 18 weeks’ gestational age.”

