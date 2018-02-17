Madras HC allows Karti Chidambaram to go abroad against CBI objection

Karti Chidambaram (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey ) Karti Chidambaram (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey )

The Madras High Court on Friday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, to travel abroad despite strong objections raised by the CBI citing lookout circulars against him. The permission for Karti’s overseas trip is, however, conditional. The court has directed him to inform the CBI about his travel plan, including the places of visit, prior to his journey, and to return to India by February 28.

The green signal was given by the first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose, who passed the interim order while hearing a petition by Karti challenging the validity of the lookout circulars against him.

Karti moved the HC after he was restrained from foreign trips in connection with the lookout circulars against him in connection with an FIR filed against him in alleged irregularities in approval of Rs 305 crore foreign investment in INX Media in 2007 allegedly at the behest of Karti when his father was Union finance minister. The notices were issued on August 16 and August 18.

