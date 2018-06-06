Year after Mandsaur farmer deaths, Rs 1 crore compensation has changed little

Sumitra Devi is yet to recover from the shock. Sumitra Devi is yet to recover from the shock.

A year after six farmers were killed in Mandsaur during an agitation for better prices, their families are still angry and most plan to attend Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s rally on Wednesday. While they were given compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job, families say the root causes of farmers’ problems are yet to be addressed and that they were yet to get justice.

In Chillod Piplya village, locals mill around the bust of Kanhaiyalal Patidar (44), who was killed in June last year. Among the score of people is Kanhaiyalal’s elder brother Jagdish. “The government gave Rs 1 crore to each family and a job to kin, but, farming is still a loss-making prospect,” he says.

“The prices of crops in mandis are always kept low by big traders during the harvesting season, and when most of it is bought, the prices rise, thus benefiting traders and not farmers.”

For the Kharif season last year, the MP government announced the BBY to shield farmers from price drops in mandis by crediting the difference between the minimum support price (MSP) and the corresponding modal rate, based on average prices prevailing for certain crops in mandis in select states.

“Farmers like us need money immediately to pay off debts. But under BBY, there is always uncertainty as it takes 2-3 months to credit it into our accounts. I sold off about eight quintal chana 20 days ago at about Rs 4,400/quintal which is roughly Rs 1,000 more than the mandi rate – but I am still waiting for the money,” Jagdish says.

Another farmer Praveen Kumar (38) echoes what Jagdish says, “Last year, I cultivated garlic for about Rs 75,000. If sold today at the mandi, I’ll barely get Rs 80,000. So, it is all lying at home.” Alleging widespread corruption in BBY, he says, “Not all farmers have enrolled under this scheme. So, traders purchase crop from such farmers and then claim BBY benefits in connivance with farmers registered under BBY.”

In Chillod Piplya, there is the added “terror” of police, locals say since they want action against the policemen who fired those fatal shots on farmers.

At Kanhaiyalal’s home nearby, Rs 1 crore has changed little. His motorcycle still stands where it did last year and members of his family sit on a muddy sack.

His wife Sumitra and mother Debu Bai now live with Sumitra’s father Laxmi Narayan about 15 km away. Six bighas of land he owned lie unused. “I can’t lift a sack half full. Tilling the field is a man’s job,” Sumitra says. She is still “in shock” after her husband’s death. Debu Bai adds, “Sumitra has not been the same after his death. Even after a year, we have to coax her into eating.”

Sumitra received Rs 34 lakhs, while each of her two children received Rs 33 lakh each. “Most of this is in fixed deposits. We haven’t spent a rupee,” she says.

At Barkheda Panth, Dinesh and Alka Bai, the parents of Abhishek Dinesh (18) have spent about Rs 13 lakh on digging wells in their field, converting four bighas infertile land into arable land, and to get a roof for part of their house. This is apart from some new appliances at home.

Dinesh has not sold any crop this year either. About 60 quintals of masoor, soybean, chana and mustard lie around his house. The problem: The entire land is owned by his father Bhanwar Lal, with whom Dinesh does not get along.

“I till about 14 bighas of land and if I apply under BBY, my father might claim the benefits. So I am hoping for the prices in the mandi to increase. I just hope the government also comes up with a law to address situations such as mine,” he says. His relative Madan Lal, speaks the same refrain: He is yet to receive money under BBY.

Like the other five families, Congress party leaders invited him to attend party president Rahul Gandhi’s rally on Wednesday. “I have nothing to do with any political party but I will certainly go. The government was bent on throttling the protests, but the Congress and social activists such as Yogendra Yadav amplified our voice and our situation has only worsened since last year,” he says.

At Takrawad village, Durga Bai, the mother of Poonamchand Patidar alias Babloo (23), who was also killed last year, wants Rahul to visit her home instead. “Wednesday will be a year since my only son died. I want to observe the anniversary peacefully at my home,” she says. Her husband Jagdish had passed away in early 2016, so now she lives with her brother in law Bala Ram and his son Dasrath in the large, empty home.

She says that politicians are making a beeline for Mandsaur because elections are drawing closer but adds, “condition of farmers in our village has only worsened in past year.”

Babloo’s wife Anita received a government job — as a Grade-IV employee like kin of others who were deceased — and rarely turns up at her in-laws home now. The entire amount is shared by her and Babloo’s mother Durga Bai.

While the anger still simmers in most of families, Durgalal Dhakad, father of Ghanshyam Salitra (30) in Badwan village, who was killed last year, say they are not supporting the farmers’ agitation though Durgalal will attend Rahul’s rally “since I have been formally invited.”

He too hasn’t sold any of his produce partly because his daughter-in-law has money in the bank. “There is no need to sell yet,” he says. Ghanshyam’s wife Rekha Bai was given a Grade-IV government job about 15 km away, and the family has spent about Rs 6 lakh on their house. This includes an indoor toilet and bathroom, a wall and a hall on first floor. She received Rs 34 lakh while her two children received Rs 33 lakh each; the latter has been locked in fixed deposits. But Rekha does admit justice has not been done “since the killers still roam freely.”

Her year old daughter Himanshi keeps Rekha’s attention, while her four-year-old son Rudra continues to study in a private English medium school. The family has pinned its hopes on Rudra, who will soon be joining Class II, having scored 93 per cent in Class I.

Mangilal Dhangar in Lodh village, whose son Satyanarayan Dhangar (30) was killed last year, has declined the invitation to Rahul’s rally. He does not support farmer protests anymore. “I am not supporting any agitation and I will just sit at home. They came to invite me to Rahul’s rally. I declined politely,” he says.

His debt and loans of about Rs 5 lakh are still pending, but he has spent all but Rs 10 lakh of the Rs 1 crore he received. He has bought an additional five bigha for about Rs 5 lakh each, constructed three wells on his fields, donated about Rs 2.25 lakh to gaushalas, built half a dozen new rooms in his home, bought a tractor trolley and a car, among other things.

He says donations are his way of paying forward. “I went to an eye camp recently. Though the operation was free of cost, I gave away Rs 5,000 as donation anyway,” he says.

