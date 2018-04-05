Madhya Pradesh: Woman killed for marrying outside community; father held

Woman killed for marrying outside community; father held Woman killed for marrying outside community; father held

A 24-year-old woman was today allegedly killed here by her family members, who were apparently unhappy with her for marrying a man from another community, police said. The woman’s father was arrested in connection with the incident, while her mother and brother are at large.

The victim, Sarla Mali, had married Pankaj Mali, who belongs to a different community, about a year back and since then her family members were annoyed with her, Sub-Inspector at the Khetia police station, Rajendra Ingle, said.

The woman’s brother yesterday brought her to the family home at Khetia town from a nearby village where she used to live with her husband, on the pretext that their mother was ill.

This morning, the family members allegedly killed the woman by attacking her with a tool used to cut sugarcane plants, Ingle said.

The police took into custody the woman’s father, Devidas Koli (55), while her mother Tulsibai (50) and brother Hiralal (25) are at large, he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) was registered in the incident, he said.

The police launched a search for the absconding family members and was trying to ascertain the role of each of the accused in the crime, the official added…

