Madhya Pradesh: Woman IAS officer cites threat to life, seeks security

A woman IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh has sought police protection in Chhatarpur and Umaria districts, citing threat to her life from a sand miner who has been in jail for the past four months.

Sonia Meena was posted as a sub-divisional magistrate (Rajnagar) in Chhatarpur district when she launched a crackdown on illegal mining. On February 8, she seized a tractor laden with sand in Bamitha village. However, the driver, Arjun Singh Bundela, threatened a home guard who was taking the tractor to police station, and took the vehicle away at gun point.

A case was filed against Bundela and a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced on his head. His gun licence was cancelled and he was arrested on February 21. He has been in jail since then. He faces two other cases of attempt to murder too.

Last week, Meena, now posted as Additional Collector and CEO of Umaria district panchayat, wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary alleging threat to her life and sought protection when she travels to Chhatarpur from Umaria for the trial against Bundela.

“I have learnt from reliable sources that the accused is conspiring to attack me again through his henchmen,’’ she said in her letter, requesting security. Umaria Collector Abhishek Singh told The Indian Express that security has been provided to her based on her letter. “It could be removed depending on threat perception,’’ he said. Chhatarpur Collector Ramesh Bhandari said she will be provided security when she appears for trial.

