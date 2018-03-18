Madhya Pradesh: Woman ends life, kin point finger at minister’s son

Family members of a woman who was found hanging at her home in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district late on Friday claimed that she had left a suicide note in which she blamed a state minister’s son for not honouring their marriage, solemnised in Bhopal on June 20, 2017. In a purported suicide note found on her, she apologised to her family members for making a mistake and requested that no one be blamed for it. The note in Hindi stated, “I have committed a big mistake and only I will have to compensate for it. I can’t see you all suffer more.’’

Her family members on Saturday alleged that the woman had married the minister’s son after eloping last June, but he did not honour it. Despite attempts, the minister could not be contacted for his version. An attendant at his official residence in Bhopal said the minister was travelling. The family members alleged that the woman was being pressured to deny that she had married the minister’s son. They said the minister’s family did not approve of the marriage, so she continued to live with her parents.

They claimed she was in depression after she learned that the minister’s son was due to marry someone else soon. The Congress held a press conference in Bhopal on Saturday and shared the purported suicide note and the alleged marriage certificate. Congress spokesman K K Mishra said the minister’s son should be booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC. Mishra asked the chief minister remove the minister from his cabinet to facilitate impartial inquiry.

Additional SP Kiranlata Kerkatta said a probe is on. She said postmortem was not conducted on Saturday because family members refused to allow it until a case was filed against the minister’s son.

