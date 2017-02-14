Madhya Pradesh: Two skeletons recovered from open drain Kannod

Police have recovered two human skeletons from a nullah near Kannod in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Tuesday. “We have recovered two human skeletons from a nullah at Nanasa village on Indore-Betul highway yesterday. It seems one of the skeletons is of man while another of woman,” Kannod police station in-charge inspector Rajendra Chaturvedi said.

The skeletons will be sent for examination at Bhopal, he said, adding further investigation is on.