Latest News
  • Madhya Pradesh: Two skeletons recovered from open drain Kannod

Madhya Pradesh: Two skeletons recovered from open drain Kannod

The skeletons will be sent for examination at Bhopal, said Kannod police station in-charge inspector, adding further investigation is on.

By: PTI | Kannod | Published:February 14, 2017 8:14 pm

Police have recovered two human skeletons from a nullah near Kannod in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Tuesday. “We have recovered two human skeletons from a nullah at Nanasa village on Indore-Betul highway yesterday. It seems one of the skeletons is of man while another of woman,” Kannod police station in-charge inspector Rajendra Chaturvedi said.

Watch What Else is Making News

The skeletons will be sent for examination at Bhopal, he said, adding further investigation is on.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 14: Latest News