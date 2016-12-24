Madhya Pradesh: Two peacock poachers arrested

As a precautionary measure, samples of water collected in surrounding areas have also been examined to prevent birds from drinking it. (Express Photo by Dhairya Gada) As a precautionary measure, samples of water collected in surrounding areas have also been examined to prevent birds from drinking it. (Express Photo by Dhairya Gada)

Two peacock poachers have been arrested from the Keolari reserve area here after they allegedly killed a national bird, forest officials said Satuday. The poachers were arrested in Rumal Beat’s Sindradehi forest area when they were removing feathers of the killed bird yesterday, Keolari Forest Ranger, B L Pal said.

The arrested poachers were identified as Narendra Khopragade (24) and Vinod Gond (22), he said. They killed the national bird by allegedly feeding it with poisonous seeds, he said. The carcass of the bird has been seized and sent for autopsy, he said.

As a precautionary measure, samples of water collected in surrounding areas have also been examined to prevent birds from drinking it. A case under relevant sections of Wildlife Act has been registered against them, he added.