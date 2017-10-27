Madhya Pradesh: Two men killed after objecting to teasing of woman from family

The incident led to tension in the village and police are monitoring the situation (Representational photo) The incident led to tension in the village and police are monitoring the situation (Representational photo)

Two men were shot dead after objecting to teasing of a woman in their family by upper caste youths at Mangarh village under Raun police station area in the district, police said on Friday.

Some upper caste youths allegedly teased the woman last evening when she was drawing water from a hand-pump, said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajendra Prasad. The woman reported it to her parents, who went to the house of accused youths and thrashed them.

Some time later, a group of upper caste men came on motorcycles and opened fire on the woman’s family members, Prasad said.

Virendra Singh (50), Balram Singh Kushwaha (30) and Jagdish Singh (60) suffered serious injuries in the firing. They were taken to a hospital at Raun but Virendra Singh and Balram died on the way, while Jagdish Singh was sent to Gwalior as his condition was serious, the police officer said.

An FIR was registered against 15 persons and superintendent of police Prashant Khare has set up a team to probe the incident, the ASP said, adding that no one has been arrested yet.

The incident led to tension in the village and police are monitoring the situation, he said.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App