Madhya Pradesh: Trouble being created against pro-farmer scheme, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI/File Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI/File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said some people were deliberately creating confusion over the pro-farmer Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY) to make it a law-and-order issue.

The charge from the Chief Minister on the state's foundation day came in the wake of reports of violence in mandis. Chouhan said his government won't let such designs succeed. "The state will remain an island of peace and justice will be done to all," he said.

In a speech at Mandsaur during the day, he accused the Congress of creating doubts about the scheme. "Some people want bloodshed, arson, firing of bullets. I will die but won't let them burn MP. We need to expose the designs of such people," he said. "I have staked my government for this scheme. No matter what happens, the money will go to your bank accounts," the CM said, adding that even though it may sound immodest, no one else cared for farmers more than he did.

In his last foundation day speech, Chouhan had justified the killing of eight SIMI activists, a day after the encounter. The CM devoted a major chunk of his speech this time to the deficiency price payment system, which detractors insist has caused prices of notified crops to crash at mandis.

"Some people made fun of the scheme and some raised questions. Some said it is not a scheme but a scam,'' Chouhan said, referring to the criticism over the last few days. He claimed the criticism was not justified because rates prevailing in mandis in MP were not too different from Rajasthan and Maharashtra. He refuted the allegation that traders were manipulating the rates, saying that some of them can be bad.

In an attempt to placate the farmers, he said the government has worked out the average rate over the last 15 days and farmers will benefit when the difference between this and the minimum support price will be deposited directly in their bank accounts under the scheme, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App