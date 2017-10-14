Madhya Pradesh transfers SHO, sends 3 others to police lines

The farmers were reportedly returning from a protest organised by the Congress. The farmers were reportedly returning from a protest organised by the Congress.

Ten days after a group of farmers were allegedly made to strip and beaten up inside Tikamgarh Rural Police Station, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday transferred one policeman and attached three others to police lines. In-charge of the police station Ramprasad Choudhary was transferred and three junior police officials were attached to police lines. However, the punishment did not satisfy the Opposition, which also sought action against the district collector and the superintendent of police.

Confusion prevailed for hours after state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh was quoted as saying that action had been taken against the entire staff of the police station. It was subsequently clarified that the police station in-charge was transferred — he had said during the inquiry that he was not present when the incident took place — and three others, including an assistant sub inspector, were attached to police lines. The police station has more than 20 policemen.

The state government had ordered an inquiry after media reports alleged police brutality against farmers who were returning from a protest organised by Congress. DIG, Chhatarpur Range, K C Jain, who conducted the inquiry, said he had submitted his report but refused to disclose its contents. A senior officer in Bhopal said the three police officials were found prima facie responsible and a departmental inquiry will be initiated against them.

On October 3, farmers took part in the protest outside the Tikamgarh district collectorate, demanding that the district be declared drought-hit. The protesters turned unruly after the district collector refused to accept a memorandum. Police had to lathicharge and use teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

A couple of hours later, a group of farmers returning from the protest on two tractor-trolleys were allegedly detained on the way and taken to a police station, where they were allegedly made to strip and beaten up. State Congress chief Arun Yadav said the action was insufficient, because only junior police officers had been penalised.

Two days ago, the state BJP government declared 110 tehsils in 13 districts as drought-affected. Ten tehsils of Tikamgarh district were on the list with the government announcing that a review of drought-affected districts will be done on Tuesday.

