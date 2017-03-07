Madhya Pradesh train blast terror attack: Bhupendra Singh

Explosion in 59320 Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. (Source: ANI) Explosion in 59320 Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. (Source: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh today said initial investigation into the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast suggested it was a “terror attack”. Ten persons were injured in the blast, three of them seriously, which occurred when the train was reaching Jabdi station in Shajapur district this morning. “The initial investigation has revealed it was a terror attack. Police have detained the suspects and are interrogating them,” Singh told PTI.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Police have detained three persons from Pipariya town in Hoshangabad district in connection with the incident.

The minister said the state government had shared the information gathered so far in connection with the blast with Central agencies.

“State police have shared the information with the Central agencies. An exchange of fire took place between the Uttar Pradesh ATS and a terror suspect in Lucknow today,” he said.

Singh was referring to the operation launched by the Uttar Pradesh ATS to flush out a suspected terrorist holed up in a house on the outskirts of Lucknow following inputs that he may be linked to the train blast.

Responding to a query, he said it was not yet known which terror outfit was responsible for the blast.

“The investigations are underway and the people of the outfit behind this attack would be unmasked soon,” he added.

The blast occurred in a general coach of the train between 9.30 AM and 10 AM when it was on its way to Ujjain from Bhopal.