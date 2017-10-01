Madhya Pradesh to start helpline for security to help seniors

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said a (toll free) helpline would be soon set up to provide security and help to senior citizens in Madhya Pradesh.

“A helpline will be soon set up to provide security assistance and help to senior citizens in the state,” Chouhan said at a function organised to mark on the International Day for Elderly Persons at the Academy of Administration here. “State government will not let the elderly persons suffer,” he added. “Information of senior citizens staying alone in town and big villages will be collected and listed to ensure proper service and security to them,” Chouhan said.

He announced that a panchayat (meeting) of elders would be convened at his (CM’s) house shortly to interact with the elderly to know their problems and come out with solutions. “The state government is with the elderly persons,” the chief minister said.

He said that welfare of senior citizens was one of the top priorities of the state government.

