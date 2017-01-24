Madhya Pradesh to prepare ’employment profile’ for optimum utilisation of resources

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In order to ensure effective and productive utilisation of available resources in creating job opportunities, Madhya Pradesh government would soon prepare the ’employment profile’ of the state. It will also embark on a survey to prepare this profile. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued the directives in this regard while chairing the first meeting of the Employment Board after its restructuring at state secretariat yesterday, informed a public relations officer today.

“Chief Minister has directed to conduct a survey to prepare ’employment profile’ of the state which will help in providing employment oriented training to the youths in accordance to the need of the different industries,” he added.

Chouhan also told to prepare an action plan in order to provide more employment opportunities to youths by ensuing coordination between Employment Board, Skill Development Mission and industrial training Institutes.

The meeting also decided to make job fairs more effective, result oriented and able to provide employment by establishing the dialogues between companies and skilled youths. Chouhan also suggested that training sessions for youth regarding employment in defence forces should be conducted regularly.

Chouhan directed the officials to explore possibility to open Sainik Schools in other places taking usefulness of such schools into consideration. The meeting also discussed about Board’s Budget, former of working committe, holding of employment fairs and to hold ’employment dialogues’ programme.