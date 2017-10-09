Madhya Pradesh to give permit to only CCTV equipped school and city buses

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that buses will be given permit only if they are equipped with CCTV cameras. (Representational Image) Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that buses will be given permit only if they are equipped with CCTV cameras. (Representational Image)

In a measure aimed at preventing harassment of women and school girls in city and school buses, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that these vehicles will be given permit only if they are equipped with CCTV cameras. Addressing women and girls through Dil Se, a periodical programme broadcast on Akashwani and doordarshan, the chief minister reiterated his resolve to bring a legislation mandating capital punishment for the rape of minor. He said provision will be made for 10-year rigorous punishment for molestation.

Another provision to ensure bail plea in rape cases will not be considered without hearing the government pleader is also on the anvil. The CM also announced a scheme to promote widow remarriage in which the state government will provide cash assistance of Rs two lakh. He did not elaborate on the conditions or the possible beneficiaries. BPL condition for beneficiaries of widow pension scheme will be removed.

He said women candidates who apply for posts of police constables will get relaxation in height and other parameters but did not provide details. The limit for matching grants for self-help groups run by women will be reduced from Rs one crore to Rs 50 lakh for micro-finance activities. The women self-help groups will get the job of stitching school uniforms.

