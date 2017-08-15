Madhya Pradesh to give farmer children loans to start businesses

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced pro-farmer schemes to promote entrepreneurship among their children and ensure they get remunerative price for certain crops. Under the entrepreneurship scheme, the government will stand guarantee for bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 crore to children of farmers. The scheme, called Krishak Udhyami Yojana, will entail 15-per cent subsidy and interest subsidy of 5 per cent for five years.

The contours of the more ambitious Mukhyamantri Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana are still being finalised, keeping in mind budgetary constraints and possible misuse. Under this scheme, the government will not buy certain pulses, oilseed and horticulture crops from farmers but will pay the difference between selling price (at mandis) and the remunerative price into farmers’ accounts.

Sources in the Agriculture department told The Indian Express that the difference will not be paid if the amount is less than Rs 50, and it will have a maximum ceiling. Details of cultivation of each farmer will be collected through a mobile app and the difference will be paid by considering the average production. The state has already set up Madhya Pradesh Krishi Utpad Lagat and Vipanan Aayog, which will suggest remunerative prices for these crops.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared some details of these schemes while speaking to farmers during ‘Dil Se’, the first edition of his programme broadcast on Akashwani on Sunday. He said undisputed cases related to mutation, partition and demarcation of land will be addressed in the next three months.

