Madhya Pradesh to enact law to award death sentence to those who rape girls below 12 years

The move by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government comes in the wake of a spurt in rape incidents recently. (File Photo) The move by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government comes in the wake of a spurt in rape incidents recently. (File Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday cleared a proposal to enact a law for awarding death sentence to those guilty of raping girls aged 12 or below in the state.

The moves comes in the wake of a spurt in rape incidents recently. “The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan okayed the recommendation to hand down capital punishment for rape of girls aged 12 years or below,” MP Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya said.

“We are going to present a bill to this effect in the winter session of the assembly beginning on Monday,” he said. He said the Cabinet also decided to give harsher punishment to those guilty of molesting, stalking and harassing women. Now, a fine of Rs 1 lakh will also be imposed on such offenders, he added.

Once cleared by the assembly, the bill for capital punishment for rape of girls aged 12 or below will be sent to the Centre, which in turn will send it to the President for his approval.

The Madhya Pradesh government had recently come in for criticism over recent incidents of rape in the state. A 19-year-old UPSC aspirant was allegedly raped when she was returning home from a coaching institute on October 31 here. After public outrage, some police officers were suspended and transferred for the delay in registering an FIR.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2015, released in August last year, showed that Madhya Pradesh reported highest number of rape cases (4,391) in the country. According to the NCRB data for 2014, the state reported 5,076 rape cases, which was 14 per cent of the total incidents reported in the country. In 2013, 4,335 rape cases were reported in the state as against 3,425 in 2012.

