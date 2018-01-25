Madhya Pradesh: Three youths arrested for offensive post against queen Padmini

The three were produced before a local magistrate who sent them to judicial custody on Wednesday. (Representational) The three were produced before a local magistrate who sent them to judicial custody on Wednesday. (Representational)

Three Muslim youths from Dewas have been arrested for an alleged offensive Facebook post and comments against queen Padmini at a time there is uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh around the release of the film Padmaavat. A complaint was filed against Adnan Shaikh alias Addu, 19, and others for an offensive post against the queen in the Kotwali Police Station by Vinod Sisodiya, who identified himself as a member of the Rajput community.

Sisodiya, who was accompanied by many people when he lodged the complaint, said his religious beliefs had been hurt by the comments made on Monday. The police said Sisodiya is not a member of any of the organisations leading protests against the movie.

The first comment was posted by Adnan, a resident of Khari Bavdi locality in Dewas town.The police also arrested Aftab Irshad Shaikh alias Appu, 19, and Javed Khan, 21.

Investigating Officer R D Yadav said two arrests were made late on Tuesday and one on Wednesday. He said two more accused had been identified, who had either commented or liked the post. He said the three were booked under Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class).

The three were produced before a local magistrate who sent them to judicial custody on Wednesday.

