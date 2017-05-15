Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, 25 injured as bus topples in Dindori

The bus was reportedly on its way to the Narmada Seva Yatra in Amarkantak, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: ANI) The bus was reportedly on its way to the Narmada Seva Yatra in Amarkantak, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: ANI)

While on its way to the Narmada Seva Yatra in Amarkantak which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a bus toppled over in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday killing at least three while injuring 25 others.

According to news agency ANI, the driver of the bus reportedly lost control of the bus which later toppled over. The injured were immediately rushed to Karanjia Primary Health Center, while 12 of those suffering grave injuries were shifted to the district hospital. According to PTI, two of those killed were those standing near the bus and who were also headed to the event in Amarkantak.

The event at Amarkantak, the place in Anooppur district where Narmada river originates, will mark the conclusion of the Narmada Seva Yatra. At the event, PM Modi will unveil a roadmap for steps to be taken for the conservation of the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported.

