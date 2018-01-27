Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act

Picture used for representational purpose Picture used for representational purpose

Police arrested three persons today for allegedly carrying a black flag with symbols resembling that on Pakistan’s flag during a `Tiranga Yatra’ organised at Shujalpur, 65 km from Shajapur, on Republic Day. Three others were absconding, said Shujalpur police station in-charge D K Prajapati. `Tiranga Yatra’, a motorcycle rally to honour the national flag, had been organised in the town on Friday.

Devkaran Parmar, a local resident, lodged a police complaint after a video of some men on motorbikes carrying a black flag when the procession was passing through Mandi Bus Stand area went viral.

Symbols on the flag, as seen in the video, resembled that on Pakistan’s national flag. An offence under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 was registered against six persons, Prajapati said, adding that three men, who were identified from the video, were arrested, and three others were absconding.

