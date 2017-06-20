Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested for raising pro-Islam slogans after Pakistan cricket victory

15 arrested on June 18 for raising pro-Pakistani slogans after India’s defeat in Champions League Final (ANI Photo) 15 arrested on June 18 for raising pro-Pakistani slogans after India’s defeat in Champions League Final (ANI Photo)

Three Muslims were arrested in Khamaria village in Ujjain district for allegedly raising pro-Islam slogans while celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday night. The three youngsters were booked under Section 153 A (b) of IPC (acts likely to promote communal disharmony and disturb public peace) after they burst crackers in celebration and allegedly raised slogans glorifying Islam and denigrating Hinduism, Khachrod town inspector Dinesh Varma told The Indian Express.

The police said the accused raised only religious slogans, not pro-Pakistan slogans that would have attracted sedition charge. The three were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday

Earlier, fifteen muslim men were also arrested and charged with sedition in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhapur district for raising pro-Pakistani slogans and bursting crackers after India’s defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

MP: 15 arrested in Burhanpur for raising Pro-Pak slogans & bursting crackers after Pakistan’s win in final match against India on 18th June. pic.twitter.com/CRprlDQ256 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

The fifteen are in the age group of 20 and 35. They were arrested on Monday from the village, about 25 kilometers from the district headquarters Burhanpur, which is a communally sensitive district in Madhya Pradesh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App