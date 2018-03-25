‘The minister is ignorant. How can wife know if sperm is low’

Sunderlal Tiwari, 61, Congress MLA from Gurh, MP Sunderlal Tiwari, 61, Congress MLA from Gurh, MP

The first-time MLA’s question “Has the Madhya Pradesh government worked out a plan to address the decreasing sperm count and high incidence of impotency in men from the state?”, stirred much mirth in the Assembly. Outside, MP Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rustam Singh dismissed the query, saying only a wife can tell if a husband is impotent, and wondering how the Congress MLA came to know of the problem.

1) Why did you ask the question?

Because men around the world are reporting lower sperms and impotency. When men in developed countries like Britain and the US are grappling with the twin problems, we are at best a developing country. I wanted to know if men from Madhya Pradesh are also suffering and, if they are, what the government is doing about it.

2) How did you come to know of the problem?

I have not made it up. I read about it in a lot of journals and magazines.

3) How can the government do its bit?

It should first find out how many men suffer from it. It can create awareness about the problem. It can make test kits available. It should then work out a formula, like it does to improve the environment. It should carry out a study comparing sperm counts in rural and urban areas and different castes to know if the figures are different, for say, upper castes from lower castes, or among tribal who live in a cleaner environment.

4) What do you think are the main reasons for the twin phenomenon?

I think pollution, liquor, tobacco are among the major causes. Men have to be told that their sperm count is getting lower and they are getting impotent.

5) Do you agree with the minister that only a wife can tell if her husband is impotent?

He is ignorant and did not understand the larger import. How can a wife know if the sperm count is low? Only tests can reveal it. The problem is more serious but he was probably stuck on only erection.

