Madhya Pradesh: Teenage girl allegedly strip searched by teacher on suspicion of stealing Rs 70

A class 10 girl was forced to strip by her teacher on suspicion of theft. (ANI Photo) A class 10 girl was forced to strip by her teacher on suspicion of theft. (ANI Photo)

In a shocking incident, a class 10th girl student was allegedly forced to strip by her teacher on pretext of search after her classmate lost Rs 70 in a school in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

The girl said that she and her friend were made to strip when she refused to admit that she had committed the “theft”.

“My classmate lost her money. Teacher checked my bag and threatened me to admit the theft. When I refused, she made me and my friend to strip,” the girl said.

Reflecting on the incident, the District Education Officer (DEO) said that he has issued a show cause notice to the principal of the school. “We will take strict action against people responsible,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd