Madhya Pradesh: Teenage girl allegedly strip searched by teacher on suspicion of stealing Rs 70

In a shocking incident, a class 10th girl student was allegedly forced to strip by her teacher on pretext of search after her classmate lost Rs 70 in a school in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.
The girl said that she and her friend were made to strip when she refused to admit that she had committed the “theft”.
“My classmate lost her money. Teacher checked my bag and threatened me to admit the theft. When I refused, she made me and my friend to strip,” the girl said.
Reflecting on the incident, the District Education Officer (DEO) said that he has issued a show cause notice to the principal of the school. “We will take strict action against people responsible,” he said.
