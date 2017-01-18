Madhya Pradesh: Something fishy, says Babulal Gaur on SP’s transfer

Veteran BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur.(File) Veteran BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur.(File)

Former chief minister and BJP leader Babulal Gaur has questioned his party’s government in Madhya Pradesh over the abrupt transfer of Katni SP Gaurav Tiwari while he was probing a scam. He said that “a message has gone out that there is something fishy’’. He added that the probe into the alleged hawala scandal was being effectively conducted and had reached an advanced stage. “To transfer the SP at the crucial juncture has made people believe that someone is being saved,’’ Gaur, who was asked to quit as minister last year because of his advancing age, told The Indian Express.

Tiwari was transferred on January 9 allegedly under pressure from minister Sanjay Pathak. Shashikant Shukla, who enjoys chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s trust having served as his security officer, replaced him. Gaur referred to Chouhan’s statement that the police probe will continue and added that its outcome depends a lot on the officer heading the probe. Chouhan has refused to act against the minister “on mere allegations’’ while praising Shukla, a promotee officer. He maintained that the Enforcement Directorate was better equipped to probe the scam.

Gaur referred to the Vyapam scam and noted that many accused had got bail after the probe was transferred to the CBI.