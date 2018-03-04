Madhya Pradesh sets up committee for simultaneous elections

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Express photo/File) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Express photo/File)

Days after the Prime Minister met chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday set up a committee “to take the thought of simultaneous elections forward” by talking to elected representatives, intellectuals, people belonging to different ideologies and common people.

The government committee will provide a platform for holding wider consultations and to deliberate on devising a formula to hold all elections simultaneously once in five years. “If something concrete comes out the report will be sent to the Center and the Election Commission of India in three or four months,” Chouhan told reporters at his residence on Sunday.

“The PM started the campaign and the President of India also talked about it. MP should take the thought forward and make its contribution. Frequent elections take their toll on government functioning. It’s time to give a serious thought to holding simultaneous elections,” the CM said.

The committee will have two ministers, serving and retired bureaucrats and a couple of prominent citizens as members. The committee will also deliberate on holding simultaneous elections to local bodies like gram panchayat, janpad panchayat and district panchayat and cooperatives, the CM said adding that the state was within its right to take a call on it.

Responding to questions about whether Madhya Pradesh had made up its mind about holding its assembly elections with general elections or whether the state assembly elections will not be held in time, the CM asserted that they would be held in November. He said MP was not the only stake-holder and the thought will require wider consultations and constitutional amendments.

