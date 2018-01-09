Those compromising with children’s nutrition must be hit with shoes: Madhya Pradesh minister

Children at a school study in open, drink canal water, eat salt and chapati in mid-day meal in Chhatarpur’s Surajpura (ANI Twitter) Children at a school study in open, drink canal water, eat salt and chapati in mid-day meal in Chhatarpur’s Surajpura (ANI Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh minister Gopal Bhargava on Tuesday said people who compromise with children’s nutrition must be hit with shoes. “People who compromise with children’s nutrition must be hit with shoes. Are officers sleeping? They want all their rights but don’t perform duties,” ANI quoted Bhargava as saying.

His remarks come in the wake of a shocking incident reported wherein students at a government-run school in state’s Chhatarpur were served inferior quality mid-day meal. The students were also found studying in the open, with no proper water facilities forcing them to drink canal water from a trench.

According to ANI, the children in the impoverished region were recently allegedly served salt and chapatti as their mid-day meal. Some students informed that they are usually given dal-chapatti and seldom get to eat vegetables.

“We have been drinking water from the trench for four years, there is no provision of a toilet as well,” one of the students was quoted as saying by ANI.

Madhya Pradesh: Children at a school study in open, drink canal water, eat salt & chapati in mid-day meal in Chhatarpur’s Surajpura pic.twitter.com/Wp3TOyfVYE — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

The state government has taken cognizance of the incident. State’s Minister of Women and Child Development Archana Chitnis told ANI, “I spoke to Chhatarpur collector. People responsible for this irregularity have been removed. A team has been formed to keep vigilance in all districts.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd