Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST written on chests of reserved category constables to ‘avoid confusion’

Reserved category constables who underwent a medical examination at a government hospital in Dhar had their castes marked on their chests, an exercise the district police administration said was not authorised.

More than 200 newly recruited constables were examined at the Dhar district hospital from Wednesday to measure their physical parameters like height, weight etc. A couple of police officials were also present during the medical examination by doctors.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Veerendra Singh admitted that castes were marked on the candidates’ chests. “There was no ill will. They must have done it for convenience because the number of constables was very high,” he said.

While minimum height for general category constables has to be 168 cms, for reserved categories the minimum requirement is 165 cm. Those involved in the exercise claimed that SC and ST was written on candidates’ chest to avoid confusion.

Singh said police officials present during the examination also belong to the reserved categories. He said though there was no mala fide intent he has ordered an inquiry into it. He said nobody has complained about it but the matter was highlighted by local media.

