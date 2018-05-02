Madhya Pradesh police recruitment: Medical examinations of men and women in same room

According to ANI, no female doctor was present during the medical test of female candidates. (Photo: ANI) According to ANI, no female doctor was present during the medical test of female candidates. (Photo: ANI)

Less than a week after marking of castes on the chests of newly recruited male constables in Dhar caused an uproar, the Madhya Pradesh government suffered another embarrassment on Wednesday when a video emerged showing that male and female recruits were being subjected to medical examination in Bhind.

The small clip showed a male doctor measuring the height of a female recruit on one side of a room in the Bhind district hospital and two male recruits in their underpants standing before a seated doctor on another side.

After ordering an inquiry, Collector Ilayaraja T suspended the in-charge of medical board Devendra Sharma and recommended action against another doctor for the lapse. A jawan of the local police who was present during examination was also suspended. He claimed a lady doctor examined female recruits in one room but they had to be taken to the other room, where males being examined, because it had the facility to measure height.

The medical examination of 217 new recruits began on Tuesday and will continue in batches. The video that surfaced on Wednesday was about the first day’s examination. On Wednesday, female doctors were present.

The collector said those in-charge of examination could have chosen separate timings for males and females. Additional superintendent of police Guru Karan Singh said all recruits are checked for flatfoot deformities and their height is measured. Males are subjected to additional examination of chest and chest expansion. He said there is no rule that male doctors can’t measure the height of female recruits but doing so before half stripped males was objectionable, he said.

Home Minister Bhupendra Singh was not available for comment. On Tuesday, the home minister had announced suspension of inspector Nanuram Verma of Dhar district police and sub-inspector Nanuram Mowel of Special Armed Force (SAF) in connection with the marking of SC, ST and OBC on the chests of newly recruited constables in Dhar. He has directed the Dhar collector to act against doctors responsible for the incident. Those supervising the medical examination in Dhar had claimed that the castes were marked on chests because physical parameters for reserved category candidates are different from general category recruits.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has already taken note of the Dhar incident and issued notices to MP government. Congress leaders, including president Rahul Gandhi, and leaders of other political parties have called the MP government casteist.

