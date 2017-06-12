MP farmers’ protest: Police beat up 80-year old woman, her 100-year old husband for allegedly helping protesters

Kamalabhai Mewade, 80, was beaten by Madhya Pradesh police. (Screengrab/Youtube) Kamalabhai Mewade, 80, was beaten by Madhya Pradesh police. (Screengrab/Youtube)

Amid on-going agitation in Madhya Pradesh over killing of six farmers in police firing, an 80-year old woman claimed she along with her 100-year old husband were beaten up by police last week. According to a report by NDTV, the woman, Kamalabhai Mewade, who had a swollen face and a fractured arm, said the police accused her of being in league with the protesters from a farmers’ rally at Phanda Kalan village near Sehore.

Mewade said the police were chasing protesters who took a short cut through her compound, after which the police started accusing her of helping the protesters. “They said ‘Buddhi (old woman), you ordered that trucks be set on fire, you set the place ablaze,” the woman was quoted by NDTV as saying. “I told them that I cannot move from my cot. I have had a rod inserted in my leg and I have been sitting here for the last one-and-a-half years. Still, they beat me up,” she added. She also said that her son and four grandsons were arrested illegally by the police.

Mewade said that she and her husband Shivcharan Mewada will go on fast until Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan come up to meet her. “I will not eat till the Chief Minister comes and meets me,” NDTV quoted her as saying. She further told reporters that she went to meet the chief minister but was denied a meeting by the officials. According to the report, Principal Secretary S K Mishra has said that he will investigate the incident.

Six farmers were killed in a police firing at a rally in Mandsaur, where the farmers were demanding the government to waive off loans and provide better price for the crops. The incident triggered violent agitations in the state, with protesters resorting to burning vehicles and vandalism.

