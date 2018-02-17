  • Associate Sponsor
Madhya Pradesh police announce reward for untraceable Congress MLA

The reward has been announced for Congress MLA Hemant Katare who, police said, was not appearing before them in connection with a case of rape and abduction despite being served summons.

By: PTI | Bhopal | Published: February 17, 2018 4:46 pm
The Madhya Pradesh police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information on Congress MLA Hemant Katare who, police said, was not appearing before them in connection with a case of rape and abduction despite being served summons. “We announced a reward of Rs 10,000 against Katare last night as he is absconding and is not appearing before the police despite summons,” Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP-South) Rahul Kumar Lodha said Saturday.madhya pradesh, hemant katare, congress, mla, rape case, journalist student rape, mp police, indian express

Police have also announced a reward for Vikramjit Singh, an aide of the complainant in Katare’s case, officials said. Singh is untraceable since January 24 when a 21-year-old journalism student was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from Katare after threatening to file a rape case against the MLA.

The student, while in jail, had complained against Katare alleging that he had raped her several times following which police took a case of rape and abduction against the Congress MLA on February 2. Police had also constituted a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations against the MLA. Katare, in his defence, had earlier said that the journalism student had met him a couple of times and, along with her aide Singh, had tried to extort money.

Police had arrested the woman when she came to collect Rs 5 lakh as part of a “settlement” with the MLA. She was granted bail on February 5, officials said.

