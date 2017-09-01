A bomb run

Patel says he likes running. (Source: ANI) Patel says he likes running. (Source: ANI)

Abhishek Patel loves running. A few years ago, the Head Constable of Sukhi Police Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district bought a second-hand treadmill because he couldn’t take time out in the morning for a run due to odd duty hours. When he ran later during the day, he smiles, “Some used to call me mad.”

Few in Chitaura village are likely to do that again. On August 26, the Madhya Pradesh government awarded Patel Rs 50,000 for saving the lives of children at a government secondary school in the village, by sprinting with a 10-plus-kg mortar shell found on its premises, to dump it in a nullah nearby, before it could explode.

Talking about that mid-afternoon dash of several hundred metres, under a blazing sun, the 32-year-old admits he didn’t think before he acted. Nor did anyone ask him. “I went blank. Probably I did not realise the danger I was in. I thought the only way the schoolchildren and nearby residents could be saved was taking the bomb to an isolated place,” Patel says, sitting in his modest house in Police Lines just behind the Gopalganj Police Station. He remembers the shell as being hot though, “either because it had been lying in the sun or due to contact with dumped ash (the school’s kitchen is nearby)”.

The Army defused the bomb two days later. The shell is believed to have landed near the school from an Army firing range. Since Patel’s act was caught on video, congratulatory calls have not stopped, from seniors, relatives and friends. The DGP has also given him Rs 5,000 reward.

For the post-graduate in Arts, this is the most exciting thing to have happened in his police career. He joined the force in 2007 after teaching in a government school. He is deployed with a First Response Vehicle (FRV), a GPS-fitted fleet that attends to calls placed on police emergency numbers. “Mostly it is crowd control, fights and accidents,” Patel says. “We rarely get calls like this one.”

Police are trying to determine how the shell came to rest behind the school, near the kitchen wall where the mid-day meal is cooked. Children often relieve themselves near the spot too. A resident of a nearby village first spotted the shell, and called the emergency room. Patel’s First Response Vehicle was sent to attend to the call.

The school teachers and staff, as also nearby residents, doubt the shell had been there for long. Says Dhilan Lodhi, who identifies himself as ‘sarpanch pratinidhi’, “We pass by the spot regularly, students frequent it and so do residents. It’s impossible for the bomb to have been buried there. He also points out that it was curious that along with police came a couple of local journalists.

Patel believes that someone took the shell from the Army range and threw it after realising it could be dangerous, besides being illegal. “No one can buy it, no one can manufacture it now because the production of such shells stopped decades ago,” he observes.

Describing the shell as a “Howitzer 10-pounder”, Sagar SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla says what Patel did was special. “Very few people can manage such things. The shell is very lethal when fired from a cannon.”Gayaprasad Lodhi’s daughter, who is in Class 10, hadn’t gone to school that day. He heard later what had happened. “Someone must have done shararat (mischief),” he says.

Showing the mark the hot shell left on his shoulder, Patel says he will bear the image of that day for long. He talks about how his father, an assistant sub-inspector who is set to retire, never made it to the inside of the CM’s residence. Patel, on the other hand, was a guest there. That day, he took his two-year-old son Abhishek along for the ceremony; his daughter Aditi, 6, he laments, had school.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App