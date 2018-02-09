Madhya Pradesh: Padmaavat fate in limbo as Karni Sena gives thumbs-down

Representatives of Karni Sena, which has been protesting against the movie, and some saints watched the movie at a special screening in a multiplex in Indore on Wednesday night and said they stick to their opposition. Representatives of Karni Sena, which has been protesting against the movie, and some saints watched the movie at a special screening in a multiplex in Indore on Wednesday night and said they stick to their opposition.

Despite court orders and the state government’s instructions to police to provide security, the release of Padmaavat in Madhya Pradesh continues to remain in limbo. Representatives of Karni Sena, which has been protesting against the movie, and some saints watched the movie at a special screening in a multiplex in Indore on Wednesday night and said they stick to their opposition. Theatre owners have now said they are not willing to take any chance by screening the film.

“Everything is wrong with the movie, from distortion of history to the projection of Alauddin Khilji. The movie should have been named after him because nearly 70 per cent of it is devoted to him. The Jauhar scene is the worst of all, with Khilji chasing women,’’ said MP Karni Sena leader Raghu Parmar, who watched the film with more than 100 representatives from 24 organisations, including saints.

“Our opposition to the film stands and we conveyed this to the theatre owners in no uncertain terms. We were so far protesting without watching the movie,’’ Parmar told The Indian Express on Thursday, when the film was expected to release at theatres in Indore and Bhopal. “Only the film’s title has been changed to Padmaavat, but throughout the film the queen has been referred by Padmavati,’’ he said.

Parmar said Maharaja Ratan Singh won Padmavati at a Swayamvar and the two did not meet the way it has been shown in the film. He also claimed that Maharaja Ratan Singh has been depicted as feeble in the movie. Neither did Padmavati visit Delhi nor did the walls of the Chittor Fort suffer damage as shown in the film, he said. “Anyone can visit the fort and check for themselves,’’ he said. He expressed satisfaction over the edited version of the Ghoomar song, but said the film was full of inaccuracies. He, however, said the character of Padmavati has been projected perfectly.

Asked whether they would screen Padmaavat, Rakesh Narula of Jyoti Cineplex at M P Nagar in Bhopal said, “Tension wala kam hi nahi karna (No point doing something that leads to tension)’’.

