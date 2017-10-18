Madhya Pradesh on third position in milk position in India: Minister

Madhya Pradesh has achieved third position in milk production in the country, the state’s animal husbandry

minister, Antar Singh Arya, said. “Due to sustained efforts, the state has achieved third position in milk production in the country. It was at sixth or seventh place 10 to 12 years back and last year it was at the fourth place,” Arya said after introducing the new packaging of Sanchi ghee’s 5 kg and 15 kg packs yesterday.

The ghee is manufactured by MP State Co-operative Dairy Federation. “We are striving hard and have set a target to become number one in milk production in the country,” Arya said. He said the new packaging is totally safe, leak-proof, made from food-grade plastic and there is no scope of any adulteration in it as its seal cannot be tampered with.

The state government is committed to doubling the farmers’ income by 2022 and in it the state’s veterinary department has a major role to play, the minister said. Milk producers were this year paid Rs 200 crore, which is maximum by the state government so far, animal husbandry department’s principal secretary Ajit Kesari said on the occasion.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App