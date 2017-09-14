Madhya Pradesh: Official gets five year jail for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

He was caught by the Lokayukta Police in July 2015 in his office. (Representational Image) He was caught by the Lokayukta Police in July 2015 in his office. (Representational Image)

A Madhya Pradesh Panchayat department official was sentenced to five years imprisonment by a special court in Morena in a 2015 bribery case.

Special court judge Ramesh Srivastava found Employment Assistant Vinod Dhakar guilty under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act for accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant. The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on Dhakar.

As per prosecution, Dhakar had sought and accepted the “commission” for releasing a horticulture scheme related fund to the complainant, a resident of Kailaras town in the district. He was caught by the Lokayukta Police in July 2015 in his office.

“Special judge for corruption cases in the district sessions court Ramesh Shrivastava yesterday convicted Vinod Dhakar, an employment assistant working in the Panchayat Department, and sent him to jail for five years. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh,” Assistant Public Prosecutor Bhupendra Singh said today.

The judge handed a term of five years to Dhakar under section 13 (1) (D) of Prevention of Corruption Act and of four years under section 7 of the Act. Dhakar was fined Rs 50,000 under each section of the Act. “Both the sentences will run concurrently,” Singh said.

