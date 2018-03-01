Madhya Pradesh offers pro-farmer schemes in Budget

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The BJP government’s last Budget before the Assembly elections, and the first since the farmers’ unrest rocked the state in June last year, focused mainly on the agricultural sector and rural voters, allocating around Rs 37,498 crore for agriculture and allied sectors.

Although Finance Minister Jayant Malaiyya did not make any new announcement while presenting the Rs 2,04,642-crore Budget on Wednesday, he made provisions for pro-farmer schemes such as Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY) and incentive over MSP on wheat and paddy announced by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in recent months.

The annual exercise has come a long way for BJP since it wrested power in 2003. Comparing the proposed expenditure of Rs 1,86,685 crore in the 2018-19 budget with the Rs 21,647-crore Budget in 2003-04, presented by the then Congress government, Malaiyya said it had amounted to an increase of more than nine fold.

Praising BBY, he argued that the scheme was devised in 2017 after prices of agricultural commodities dropped in international markets, thereby impacting local markets. He said the scheme cushions farmers from price fluctuations in mandis. Calling it Krushak Samruddhi Yojana, he allocated Rs 3,560 crore for paying Rs 200 incentive to wheat and paddy growers above the MSP announced by the Centre.

The CM said the Budget keeps all sections of the society in mind and aimed at women empowerment, employment, farmers, poor and children.

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said the last Budget had proved that the BJP was on its way out. He said the BJP government was trying to take people for a ride by referring to figures in 2003 “but voters are smart and know that the government has failed to provide good governance in last 14 years.’’

