Madhya Pradesh medical admission racket busted, one arrested

A 41-year-old man, Vishnu Prashad Chaubey, was arrested on Friday by the West Bengal CID from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh for his alleged involvement in a medical admission racket, reported news agency PTI. The accused, who had been issuing fake caste certificates to MBBS aspirants to help secure admission in reserved categories since 2015, was nabbed from his residence in in Gorakhpur.

“The accused impersonated him as admission coordinator of the Katihar Medical College in Bihar. He was closely

associated with the gang leader Sumantra Gupta of Siliguri,” a CID official was quoted as saying by PTI. There are nearly 20 cases against Gupta, in different states across the country.

“The arrested accused has jumped bail in one case and there is another case of child trafficking pending against him

in Kurseong police station,” the official added. Gupta will be produced before a Jabalpur court on Saturday for

transit remand after which he will be brought before a court in Siliguri.

(With inputs from PTI)

