Mandsaur agitation: CM Shivraj Chouhan to meet families of farmers killed in police firing

A week after police firing killed six farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district during a farmers agitation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be visiting the violence-hit region on Wednesday to meet the families of those farmers. Farmers have been protesting in Mandsaur since June 1, demanding loan waivers and higher remunerative prices for their crops. The protests took a turn for the worse when the police fired on protesters killing six farmers and injuring eight in two separate incidents in Mandsaur. The protesters also resorted to looting and arson in several districts. Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits more than four people from gathering in a place, was imposed in the area soon after along with a curfew. Also read: At root of Madhya Pradesh unrest, a young, jobless mob. Click here

On Saturday, Chouhan sat on an indefinite fast in Bhopal appealing for peace in the region and attempting to calm down rising tempers. “I slept intermittently and all that while I kept thinking about what all topics – out of the ones we discussed with the farmers – can be worked upon as soon as possible,” Chouhan told news agency ANI on Sunday. He called off his fast at Bhopal’s Dussehra Maidan on Sunday.

“We will make the state land use advisory service so that farmers get correct and timely information about climate change. I promise that along with BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will irrigate every land. We have decided to implement every policy with the consent of farmers,” he was quoted as saying by ANI before breaking his fast. Also read: Kisan bazar to fair price: In Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaches out with promise to unmask shaitan, haivan. Click here

On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh government also appointed a single-member commission to inquire into the police firing incident that took place on June 6. Retired High Court judge Justice J K Jain would chair this Commission of Inquiry. “The commission headquarters will be at Indore and it will submit its report in three months,” a state public relations department official said.

