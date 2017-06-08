Madhya Pradesh farmers’ agitation LIVE updates: Home Minister Bhupendra Singh says farmers killed in police firing

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress party activists along with Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh during a demonstration against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal after the incident of police firing on farmers in Mandsaur on Wednesday. PTI Photo Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress party activists along with Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh during a demonstration against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal after the incident of police firing on farmers in Mandsaur on Wednesday. PTI Photo

As tensions continue to escalate in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur over the killings of five farmers, state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh has now admitted that police firing was the cause of deaths of the farmers. Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “Death of the five farmers was due to police firing. It has been established in probe. I have said earlier that the farmers may have died in police firing. I have conceded this earlier, various channels have also ran it.”

Meanwhile, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav are on their way to Mandsaur. Gandhi had announced that he will visit to Mandsaur but the local police said that they will not allow him to enter the district. The Madhya Pradesh government maintains that the state is peaceful and that the Congress Party is merely playing politics over the farmer crisis.

11:55 am: Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday said that 62 people have been arrested in connection with farmers’ protest. “62 persons detained in connection with farmers’ protest in Mandsaur,” police officials said, according to news agency PTI.

11:10 am: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Thursday said that the probe has revealed that the five farmers died due to police firing. “Death of the 5 farmers was due to Police firing. It has been established in probe,” Bhupendra Singh told news agency ANI. On Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Mandsaur on Thursday, Singh said, “Why does Rahul Fandhi want to come here? The government has accepted all the demands of the farmers.”

10:45 am: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, along with JDU leader Sharad Yadav, have left for the Mandsaur to visit the families of the farmers killed in the firing.

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi leaves for MP’s #Mandsaur by road to meet kin of those killed during farmers’ agitation. pic.twitter.com/R28jjzXK81 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

9:50 am: Madhya Pradesh police officials on Thursday maintained that they will not allow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to enter violence-hit Mandsaur district in MP. Speaking to media, Manoj Kumar Singh, SP, Neemuch, made the statement to news agency PTI. Madhya Pradesh government has maintained that the situation in the state is under control and Congress party is using the farmers’ crisis for political gains.

9:36 am: Farmers’ agitation: MP govt transfers Mandsaur Collector Swatantra Kumar Singh. He is replaced by OP Srivastava. Mandsaur SP OP Tripathi also transferred.

9:22 am: Contingent of RAF deployed in Madhya Pradesh’s violence-hit Mandsaur district.

