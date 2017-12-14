Madhya Pradesh man on police radar for posting morphed PM Modi photo

Nearly 10 months after a man posted an objectionable image of PM Narendra Modi in a WhatsApp group in Kareli town of Narsinghpur district, the police are looking for him, after the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

In February, the accused, Arvind George Claudius, had allegedly posted a morphed image of the PM inappropriately touching a woman. A case was subsequently registered against him in Kareli Police Station under Section 294 of IPC and Section 67-A of IT Act on the complaint from a local BJP office-bearer.

After a local court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, Claudius had moved the High Court, which gave him interim protection against arrest because the screenshot of the offending post had not been submitted to the court.

