Madhya Pradesh: Man burnt to death for protesting daughter’s molestation

A 44-year-old man was allegedly burnt to death in Hata town of Damoh district on Sunday by three persons accused of molesting his daughter, his family members alleged.

Narmada Sahu was allegedly burnt by three neighbours near his home, about 40 kms from Damoh, the district headquarters. He was rushed to the district government hospital where he died during treatment late in the night.

The police have arrested the three accused on a complaint from the victim’s wife and other relatives who alleged that the victim had protested molestation of his daughter. They alleged that the accused had been harassing her for a long time.

Damoh superintendent of police Vivek Agarwal, however, told The Indian Express that the victim’s daughter denied the molestation charge.

