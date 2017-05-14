Madhya Pradesh: Cow vigilantes brutally assault man in Ujjain

Man thrashed allegedly by cow vigilantes in Ujjain. (ANI) Man thrashed allegedly by cow vigilantes in Ujjain. (ANI)

A man was brutally assaulted by suspected vigilantes on the suspicion of injuring a cow in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. A video of the thrashing, made public by news agency ANI, showed a mob of around five-six men beating the victim using belts and slippers. Ignoring his pleas, the assailants punched, slapped and kicked him. Several men can be heard shouting “gau-kattu banega (You dare harm cows)” while assaulting him. One of the assailants can also be heard saying “gaaye hamari mata hai (Cow is our mother)”.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed allegedly by cow vigilantes in Ujjain; police arrested four people, search for others underway pic.twitter.com/UqO7pRqyqy — ANI (@ANI_news) May 14, 2017

However, Jiwajiganj police station in-charge O P Mishra said the accused had a dispute with the victim over money and therefore, they thrashed him. A case was registered based on a complaint of the victim, identified as Apuda Malviya, he said. The accused, identified as Chetan Sankhla, Vikas alias Bhura, Nilesh Sankhla and Shubham, have been booked under IPC sections pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt and criminal

intimidation, Mishra said.

Police had yesterday arrested Chetan and Vikas while the others are absconding, the official said. Further investigation was on in the incident, he said.

In a similar incident, six people, including a dairy owner, were beaten up locals for allegedly slaughtering a buffalo. According to the police, the six were arrested later under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, while no case was lodged against the owners. “No criminal case has been registered,” Gandhi Park SHO Dinesh Chandra Dubey had said.

