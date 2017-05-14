Madhya Pradesh: Cow vigilantes brutally assault man in Ujjain

A man was brutally assaulted by suspected vigilantes on the suspicion of injuring a cow in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. A video of the thrashing, made public by news agency ANI, showed a mob of around five-six men beating the victim using belts and slippers. Ignoring his pleas, the assailants punched, slapped and kicked him. Several men can be heard shouting “gau-kattu banega (You dare harm cows)” while assaulting him. One of the assailants can also be heard saying “gaaye hamari mata hai (Cow is our mother)”.
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed allegedly by cow vigilantes in Ujjain; police arrested four people, search for others underway pic.twitter.com/UqO7pRqyqy
— ANI (@ANI_news) May 14, 2017
However, Jiwajiganj police station in-charge O P Mishra said the accused had a dispute with the victim over money and therefore, they thrashed him. A case was registered based on a complaint of the victim, identified as Apuda Malviya, he said. The accused, identified as Chetan Sankhla, Vikas alias Bhura, Nilesh Sankhla and Shubham, have been booked under IPC sections pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt and criminal
intimidation, Mishra said.
Police had yesterday arrested Chetan and Vikas while the others are absconding, the official said. Further investigation was on in the incident, he said.
In a similar incident, six people, including a dairy owner, were beaten up locals for allegedly slaughtering a buffalo. According to the police, the six were arrested later under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, while no case was lodged against the owners. “No criminal case has been registered,” Gandhi Park SHO Dinesh Chandra Dubey had said.
- May 14, 2017 at 1:29 pmIf anyone to blame for these atrocities, daylight kil s and brutal attacks, it is the hopeless, worthless opposition leaders, who are shamelessly shutting their eyes and mouths. They don't have guts to question the government. Are we in a dictatorship? Amnesty International should send their team and submit a report the general public.Reply
- May 14, 2017 at 1:27 pmThis brutality in India must continue so that world will know that mob is the law.Reply
- May 14, 2017 at 1:25 pmIndian legislative should enact a law where if a person ( gau atanki ) prevents somebody from eating food of his choice including cow beef then that person or persons should be killed and roasted in tandoori immediately instead of cow and beef lovers can taste cow savers flesh – so now problem solved no gau atanki and no beef ban and cow also savedReply
- May 14, 2017 at 1:20 pmThis kind of barbaric action by youths cannot be possible with the full support of the government. This is pure jungle raj. What the CM of the state say about these kind of brutal attacks? Where is human right people? Sleeping? Where is opposition parties? Gone on honeymoon?Reply
- May 14, 2017 at 1:11 pmHail Modi...Reply
- May 14, 2017 at 1:10 pmhey b@stard gau atankis if u r real sons of ur father come in kerala or notheast - we will sluaghter you - but you wont come as your pants are already become yellowReply
- May 14, 2017 at 1:07 pmreally this is not the sort of news we expected from modern India..disgusting..is there no law and order nowadays..all you need is an accusation and you find these crazy individuals going totally out of control..murdering in broad daylight..the police should be held accountableReply
- May 14, 2017 at 1:07 pmModi ka..maa..ka...bosada......Reply
- May 14, 2017 at 1:06 pmFeku s vikas..new India....desh bud raha hai...lekin.peeche ki Tara bud raha.. hai....yeh feku modi hummey...Kahin...ka.nahi.. ega..... ..modi....Reply
- May 14, 2017 at 1:04 pmThe world is racing ahead and we are racing backward trying to catch up with our neighbours. Blasphemy Gau Raksha. The only difference is that in case of Blasphemy the SUSPECT is taken to court and in case of Gau Raksha, the CONVICT is given instance justice. SAB KA SATH, SAB KA VIKAS. Great VIKAS sirjiReply
- May 14, 2017 at 12:56 pmIndia has gone to illiterate goons ! even god cannot save our country from destabilization!Reply
- May 14, 2017 at 12:55 pmThese incidents are happening because of inefficiency oF Govt. neither they are able to handle cow vigilants neither cow slaughter. Cow slaughter was banned by the Govt., thus Govt should handle the problem. Let the Govt. take stringent action against the cow slaughter, such stray incidents desnt happen.Reply
- May 14, 2017 at 12:44 pmSwach Bharat Mantra being implemented in a different way.Reply
- May 14, 2017 at 12:42 pmSo, who is the blame for the this continuing onslaught? Has anyone been punished over the past 3 years for this?Reply
