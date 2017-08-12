Madhya Pradesh madrasas told to hoist Tricolour, hold tiranga rallies

Former board chairman Rashid Khan said while most large madrasas celebrate Indepe-ndence Day and hoist the Tricolour Former board chairman Rashid Khan said while most large madrasas celebrate Indepe-ndence Day and hoist the Tricolour

Madrasas in Madhya Pradesh will have to compulsorily hoist the Tricolour on Independence Day, hold cultural programmes, organise a tiranga rally and send photographs of these activities to the Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board. Out of more than 7,400 madrasas in the BJP-ruled state, 2,535 are registered with the Bhopal-based board.

The madrasa organisers have been told to organise a rally in the town with students or compulsorily attend rallies that are already planned, said a circular issued by the board. The madrasa organisers have been told to email photographs of all activities to mpmadarsaboard@gmail.com.

“I am not aware of the past, but ever since I took over, this has been the practice,’’ board chairman Prof Syed Imad Uddin, who was appointed in February 2016, told The Indian Express. He said Islam lays emphasis on love for one’s country. “If you don’t love your country, you don’t believe in the Prophet and, therefore, you are not a Muslim,’’ he said.

Asked about the instruction to send photographs, he said it was meant for records and could be used in the board’s magazines or uploaded on its website. “We are not seeking any proof but the photographs are needed for record. We can use them in our magazine or upload them on our website,’’ he said.

Former board chairman Rashid Khan said while most large madrasas celebrate Indepe-ndence Day and hoist the Tricolour, it is likely that the smaller ones find it difficult to organise events. He said that during his tenure, there was no compulsion to hold a tiranga rally or send photographs to the board. “I am not sure if tiranga yatras are held even in regular schools,’’ he said.

