Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Board wants PM Modi biography in syllabus

BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among personalities whose short biographies could be taught in government recognised madrasas in Madhya Pradesh.

These figures, along with freedom fighters like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and former president APJ Abdul Kalam, have found place in the draft syllabus being prepared by Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Board on the theme “Vatan Se Mohabbat Ka Islam Dharm Mein Kyan Mahatva Hai (What is the importance of love for country in Islam)”.

The syllabus being prepared by educationists from different parts of the country will be submitted to the standing committee of the Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) or the State Education Centre.

“What’s wrong in teaching students about Deendayal Upadhyay who talked about the poor irrespective of their religion? The PM and the CM are constitutional functionaries, should students not know about them? Don’t such questions figure in competitive examinations?’’ board chairman Prof Syed Imaduddin said. He said the board is not the final authority and the RSK will take a final call.

Out of 7,401 madrasas in MP, 2,535 are recognised and allowed to teach modern subjects. Out of them 1,254 impart primary education and 1,281 have middle-level recognition. More than 2.30 lakh students are being taught in these recognised madrasas.

The BJP government said the revised curriculum will help students realise that Islam accords a high place to loyalty and love for country.

