Madhya Pradesh: Leopard strays into factory, caught by zoo officials

A seven-year old leopard strayed from its natural habitat and entered a factory campus locayed on the city outskirts but was caught after being tranquilised this morning, an official said. Some people saw the leopard venturing into the factory located in Sanwer industrial area. The leopard then entered a room where the son of the factory’s watchman was sleeping, an official of Kamla Nehru Zoo here said.

A relative of the watchman rescued his son and locked the leopard in the room. On getting information, a team led by zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav reached the spot and tranquilised the feline.

The leopard was brought to the zoo where its medical check-up is being conducted following which the carnivore would be released in a forest, the official added.