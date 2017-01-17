Madhya Pradesh: Leopard mowed down by train in Shahdol

A three-year old leopard was mowed down by a speeding train near Ghunghuti railway station here, a forest official said today. The incident took place in the wee hours at about two kms from Ghunghuti railway station in the district.

“The Railway officials informed us about the incident that a three-year old leopard was hit by a train near Ghunghuti railway station,” Chief Conservator of Forest Department- Shahdol Range, Prashant Kumar said.

The official further said he was on his way to reach the site and the post mortem would be conducted to know the exact cause behind the death.

“Last rites would be performed after the post mortem,” he added