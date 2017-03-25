Madhya Pradesh: Leader of Opposition demands CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s resignation over Vyapam scam

Madhya Pradesh Opposition calls for the resignation of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: File photo) Madhya Pradesh Opposition calls for the resignation of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: File photo)

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Singh demanded on Saturday that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resign on “moral” grounds over the Vyapam scam. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had yesterday rapped the state government over it (the scam). The CAG has passed severe strictures against the Madhya Pradesh government for “systematic subversion of rules” in appointment of director and controller of the scam-tainted Professional Examination Board (also known by its Hindi name,`Vyapam’).

Government’s “shadowy” control led to erosion of the Board’s credibility, the CAG said in its report.

“After the CAG rapped the government for Vyapam, a massive admission and recruitment racket, and other lapses including supplementary nutrition programme, we will not settle for anything else except Chouhan’s resignation.

“Now it has been established that these scams took place during his 13-year rule in the state,” Singh said in a statement today.

The Leader of Opposition also said that he will also write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

He alleged that all big leaders of the BJP were involved in the Vyapam scam.

Singh alleged that 53 persons died, 55 FIRs were registered in connection with the scam. Nearly 2,500 persons were facing investigation by various agencies including the CBI and after that now CAG has highlighted irregularities in it.

“In view of this Chouhan should step down without waiting for the outcome of these investigations,” he demanded.

Singh said, “It is Chouhan’s moral responsibility as all these wrongdoings took place when he is the Chief Minister of the state and therefore should resign.”

Singh demanded that if PM Modi is serious about his campaign against black money and corruption, then he should immediately ask for resignation of Chouhan.

