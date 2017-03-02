Facing life term, minors find their families have fled, face public ire

WHEN A sessions court in Jhabua on Tuesday sentenced them to life imprisonment for killing a teenager — possibly the first such verdict under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 — the two minors did not understand their punishment. “Madam kitne din ki saja hui hai (how many days punishment have we got),’’ they asked their lawyer, Pratibha Soni. “I did not want to spell it out. So I just told them ‘lambi hui hai (it’s a long term)’, and asked them to behave themselves in the correction home,’’ Soni told The Indian Express. The two boys were picked up on December 6 last year, a day after the daylight murder of Radhu Nana Palia, a Class IX student. Palia, 14, was on his way home from school when he was allegedly stabbed to death by the two teenagers — one was 16-and-a-half years old and the other three months shy of 7 — just a few metres away from his rented room in Ayodhya Basti in Jhabua town.

Investigating officer R C Bhaskare said the two school dropouts stabbed Palia eight times on the neck and stomach after he refused to give them money. District prosecution officer S S Khinchi said the teenagers were habitual offenders who were addicted to Nitravet tablets, and had murdered the schoolboy for refusing to give them money to buy the drug. “He died in a hospital… the death was painful and the crime was horrific. We arrested the accused the next day and recovered bloodstained clothes and two knives,’’ said Bhaskare, adding that one of the accused was involved in a stabbing case two years ago and had been sent to a correction home. There was anger in the area after the incident. The residents wanted the police to hand them the two teenagers. Even their families deserted them. None of the lawyers wanted to defend them, so the government picked Soni.

“There was nobody to speak in their support. Sensing the mood, the family members of both the accused fled their homes… Nobody contacted me throughout the trial. I found their houses locked when I tried to contact the family members,’’ said Soni. “The families fled because some people were ready to attack their houses. Some wanted the accused to be burned alive. Police had to be deployed near their houses to prevent any attack. There are so many loopholes in the judgment. I can think of an appeal if the parents approach me… I tried my best, but no witness was ready to support them,’’ she said.

The trial was quick. On January 4, the Juvenile Justice Board referred the trial to the sessions court. The case was sent to the sessions court on January 6. Most of the witnesses were examined on February 6-8, and the 35-page judgment was delivered on Tuesday. “The victim was younger to the accused. They knew they would be able to overpower him, kept long knives and were addicts. It proves that they had a criminal mindset and were aware of the consequences. The gruesomeness of the offence reveals that they were neither scared of the law, nor the society,’’ said Additional District and Sessions Judge A A Khan. “The helpless father whose 14-year-old son was living alone in a rented room away from his village and was killed on his way back from school should also be kept in mind.’’

While Palia’s family lived in Chhoti Gehlar village, about 25 kms from Jhabua town, the boy lived alone in Ayodhya Basti. “But for a few holidays, the judgment would have come earlier. There were many witnesses but we decided to call only 12, and all of them stuck to their versions. From day one (of the trial), I wanted to make full use of the amended law and was successful in speeding up the trial. I don’t even remember their (accused) faces, so quick was the trial,’’ said Khinchi. The boys will be kept in a correction home till they are 21 years old. The amended juvenile justice law has a provision for re-evaluation “when the child in conflict with the law attains the age of 21 years and is yet to complete the term of stay”.

Section 20 states that the “children’s court shall provide for a follow-up by the probation officer or the district child protection unit or a social worker or by itself, as required, to evaluate if such child has undergone reformative changes and if the child can be a contributing member of the society.” The children’s court can then decide “to release the child on such conditions as it deems fit” or “decide that the child shall complete the remainder of his term in a jail.”