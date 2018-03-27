Madhya Pradesh journalist killed: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan recommends CBI probe

Sandeep Sharma, 36, was a stringer at Bhopal-based News World TV channel. Sandeep Sharma, 36, was a stringer at Bhopal-based News World TV channel.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Sandeep Sharma, a local television journalist, who was run over by a truck in Bhind a day before. The CM, on Monday, had said his government was “committed to protecting journalists”. The move also comes a day after Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ajay Singh said the case should be handed over to the CBI.

“A probe has been ordered. Whoever is guilty will be punished,’’ Chouhan had said yesterday.

Sharma, 36, was a stringer at Bhopal-based News World TV channel. He was riding a two-wheeler on Monday when a truck knocked him down near the Kotwali Police Station. The driver of the truck, Ranbir Yadav, was arrested on Monday.

Sharma had conducted a sting operation against a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Indraveer Singh Bhadoriya which purportedly showed him asking for money to allow vehicles carrying illegally mined sand from the Chambal River to pass without checks.

Following his investigation, Sharma had sought police protection fearing the SDPO could implicate him in some criminal case or get him eliminated in a road accident. His application for protection sought the SDPO’s immediate transfer outside the Chambal division and probe allegations against him.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Sharma’s death.

