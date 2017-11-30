Jacket, pagdi to replace gown at Madhya Pradesh convocations

Student with a graduation cap. (Photo: Reuters) Student with a graduation cap. (Photo: Reuters)

After talking about discarding the convocation gown and mortarboard, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has finally found the replacement for what it argued was a sign of colonial slavery. The higher education department has asked universities to replace the existing uniform with jacket and pagdi at future convocations in the state.

The colour combination will be different for students and dignitaries like the chancellor, chief guest vice-chancellor, members of executive council, unit heads and academic council. While students will sport a yellow pagdi, the rest will wear a saffron one.

Higher Education Minister Jaibhan Singh Pavaiyya, former national head of the Bajrang Dal, had insisted on the inclusion of pagdi in the convocation dress in the last meeting of the university coordination committee on October 25. Governor Omprakash Kohli told the meeting that many universities in Gujarat had accepted kurta pyjama and angvastra.

In a circular on November 27, the higher education department has asked the universities to accommodate the changes with immediate effect. Depending on the wearer, the jacket will be off-white, yellowish cream or golden brown and the uttariya will be golden, maroon, grey and royal blue.

The BJP government had talked about the dress in 2009 when Archana Chitnis was education minister. “It’s a sign of colonial slavery,” Chitnis had said at a convocation in Bhopal.

